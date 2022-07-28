Northstar Group Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of United-Guardian worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

United-Guardian Trading Up 2.6 %

United-Guardian stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $73.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.27.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

