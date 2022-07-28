NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s previous close.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of NVCR traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.16. 30,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $185.90.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

