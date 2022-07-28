O Dell Group LLC Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $439.10. 19,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,863. The stock has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.59 and a 200-day moving average of $450.63. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.