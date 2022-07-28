O Dell Group LLC Purchases 125 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

O Dell Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,810. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

