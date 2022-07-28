Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,105,938 shares of company stock valued at $350,358,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $328.94 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $312.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

