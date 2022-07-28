Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Announces Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $181.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Oil States International’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Oil States International Stock Performance

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.93. 50,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Oil States International

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

