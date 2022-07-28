ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their initiates rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ON from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ON to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 53,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. ON has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ON will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ON by 2,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

