Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,810 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18.

