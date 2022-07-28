Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,324 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

