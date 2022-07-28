Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

TSLA stock opened at $824.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $850.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $854.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

