Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95.

