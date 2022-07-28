Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,727,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,813,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39.

