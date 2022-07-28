Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.
OPCH traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,046. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.
In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $470,778. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
