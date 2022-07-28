Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Stories
