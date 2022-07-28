Origin Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $84.21 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $84.21 million and $31.44 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.99 or 1.00010631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00126889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

