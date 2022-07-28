Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.79 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

