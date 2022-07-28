Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XHB stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $86.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.