Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $768,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,720,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

Shares of USB opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

