Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

