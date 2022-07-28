Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,238,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,337,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

