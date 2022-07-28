Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 7,914 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

EFA opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

