Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

