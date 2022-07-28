Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
- Waste Management’s Earnings Beat Expectation, Stock Gains
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.