Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

