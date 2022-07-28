Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.