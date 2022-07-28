Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17-$3.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.17 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.40.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,532. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.