Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.56. 7,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 541,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Outset Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $759.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

