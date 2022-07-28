PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $572,248.05 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $572,248.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,285.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50.

On Friday, June 24th, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,047,000 after buying an additional 246,625 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 289,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.