PARSIQ 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.78 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $30.29 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00427192 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.02034715 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00285604 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000659 BTC.

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 170,135,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

