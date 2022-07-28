Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

PEGA traded down $6.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 22,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,993. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

