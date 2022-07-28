Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $594,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $344,550.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,170 shares of company stock worth $165,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

