Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE PSX opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

