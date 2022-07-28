Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.