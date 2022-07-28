Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.64% of Commvault Systems worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

