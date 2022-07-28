Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $22.33 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,217.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 109,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

DLR stock opened at $129.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.41. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

