Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $34.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

