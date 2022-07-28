Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 59,188 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,695 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 151,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 18.2% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

VIAV opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -480.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.