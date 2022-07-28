Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.50% of Mandiant worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Mandiant by 712.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mandiant

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Stock Performance

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Mandiant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.