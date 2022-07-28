Polymath Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.20 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $199.36 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00265148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

