PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 40,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 40,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of PopReach to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

PopReach Corporation operates as a multi-platform technology company. Its portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an ecommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

