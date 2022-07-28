Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

PDEX opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

