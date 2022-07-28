ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 194,151 shares.The stock last traded at $22.22 and had previously closed at $22.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

ProAssurance Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ProAssurance by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

