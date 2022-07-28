Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

