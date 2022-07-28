Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,596. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.