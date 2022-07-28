Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,273 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.15. 6,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,587. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51.

