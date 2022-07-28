Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,638,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IXG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,769. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.