Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Performance
Profire Energy stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
