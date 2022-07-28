Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

