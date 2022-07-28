ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.75

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 3735771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

