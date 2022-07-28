Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

NYSE:IFF opened at $121.26 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average of $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.