Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,180. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

