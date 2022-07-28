Provident Financial Services (PFS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In related news, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

